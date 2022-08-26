Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

BMY opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

