British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 80.1% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.79. 1,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $47.81.
About British American Tobacco
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
