British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 80.1% in August

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.79. 1,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

