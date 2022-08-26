Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.77. 6,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,021 shares of company stock worth $16,118,893. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

