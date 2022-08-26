Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $76.29

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 187,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

