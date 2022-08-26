Brokerages Set Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Target Price at $33.50

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 148.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,430 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,710,000.

About Frontdoor



Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

