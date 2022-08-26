Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Target Price at $1,098.80

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,098.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.00) to GBX 1,194 ($14.43) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

