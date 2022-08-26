Brokerages Set Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target at $8.45

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.10 ($8.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

SMIZF stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.