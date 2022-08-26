Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Target Price at C$67.54

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.08.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

WPM opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$19.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.