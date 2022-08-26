Brokers Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.75). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of AXSM opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

