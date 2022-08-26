Brokers Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.90. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

