Bunicorn Market Cap Achieves $86,228.29 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $86,228.29 and $1,045.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00807041 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

