Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,136 ($37.89) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,929.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,900.53. The company has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.76.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

