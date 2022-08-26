Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $324.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 92.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

