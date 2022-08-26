Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $16.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $324.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.71.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 84.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

