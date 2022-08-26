Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,376,042 shares changing hands.

Bushveld Minerals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.