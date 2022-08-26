CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $323.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $281.04 on Friday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.55.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

