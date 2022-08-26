Cake Monster 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,234.00 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Cake Monster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cake Monster has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Cake Monster has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $13,234.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.
Cake Monster Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,298,596,808 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Buying and Selling Cake Monster
