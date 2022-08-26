Callisto Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $74,762.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $74,762.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.11 or 0.07543653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00169462 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

