Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Shares Down 0.9%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. 251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

