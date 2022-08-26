Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 55,529 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $33,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 38,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

