Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 41,774 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHP stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.