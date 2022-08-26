Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,058 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

