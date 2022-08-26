Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $28.17 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 12,369.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

