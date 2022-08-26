Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 12.27% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 159,533 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,312.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 274,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 220,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

