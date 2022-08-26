Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 112,617 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 376,437 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

