Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,229 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $39,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02.

