Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

