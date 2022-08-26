Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Shares of DLR opened at $128.49 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

