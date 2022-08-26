Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 297 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.