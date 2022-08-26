Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

