Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

