Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 176 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

