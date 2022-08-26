Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 22,957 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $210.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.