Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.28.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $35.58 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.
