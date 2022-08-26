Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$108.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,493. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$59.03 and a 1 year high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.06.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5500005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

