Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,741,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,697,617.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$74.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.