Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 246,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,994,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CGC. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 826,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.