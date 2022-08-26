Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of CNTMF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 253,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.