Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of CNTMF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 253,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
Cansortium Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.