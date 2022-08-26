Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.92

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 19558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $565.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

