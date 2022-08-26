Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 493,028 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $15,801,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. 134,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

