Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,198 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. 40,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

