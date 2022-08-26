Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $39.38 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,673 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,731,880. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.



