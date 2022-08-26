Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 39,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

HON traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $196.35. 63,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,642. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

