Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 144,614 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,614 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 683.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

