Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 74,926 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 74,926 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

