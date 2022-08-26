Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

CPRI opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

