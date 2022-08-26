Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

