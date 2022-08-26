Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Raised to GBX 255 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock remained flat at $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

