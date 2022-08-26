Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $11.13

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.85. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 123 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.