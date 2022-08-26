Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of COOSF stock remained flat at $32.32 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

