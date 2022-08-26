Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
Shares of COOSF stock remained flat at $32.32 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $52.78.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
